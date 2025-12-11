Luthra brothers’ passports suspended as Goa nightclub fire probe widens
The step blocks Luthra brothers from further travel and bolsters India’s push for their deportation via INTERPOL
The investigation into the devastating nightclub fire in Goa has taken a decisive turn with authorities suspending the passports of prime accused Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra. Officials confirmed that the action was taken under Section 10A of the Passports Act, 1967, which empowers the Central government or designated officers to suspend travel documents.
A suspended passport cannot be used for international travel and, in many criminal cases, reinstatement requires compliance with specific legal conditions.
Sources indicated that the next step is likely to be full cancellation of the passports. The move effectively restricts the Luthra brothers, who are currently in Phuket, Thailand, from travelling further and is expected to bolster India’s efforts to secure their deportation with the assistance of INTERPOL.
Investigators say the brothers left India almost immediately after the blaze at ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’, a nightclub near the Arpora backwaters, which claimed 25 lives last week. New details emerging on Wednesday suggest that they booked their tickets to Phuket while emergency teams were still battling the fire and attempting rescue operations.
According to officials, the duo logged into the MakeMyTrip platform at 1.17 a.m. on December 7, even as firefighting efforts continued. Immigration records show they boarded IndiGo flight 6E 1073 from Delhi at 5.30 am that morning.
Amid growing scrutiny over the timing of their exit, the brothers approached Delhi’s Rohini Court on Wednesday seeking anticipatory bail. Their counsel claimed that Saurabh had travelled to Thailand on December 6 for “professional engagements and potential restaurant sites” and argued that the pair were seeking legal protection to return to India without facing immediate arrest.
The court declined to grant interim protection and scheduled the matter for hearing on Thursday. Goa Police strongly opposed the plea, asserting that the brothers had fled within hours of the tragedy and should not be allowed to obtain relief while remaining abroad.
In a parallel development, another accused, Ajay Gupta, who has described himself as a silent partner and investor in the nightclub, was brought to Goa from Delhi on a 36-hour transit remand.
The order was granted by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vinod Joshi in Delhi, who noted the current disruptions in IndiGo’s flight operations and directed authorities to ensure proper medical care during Gupta’s transfer due to his spinal injury.
Gupta arrived at Manohar International Airport, Mopa, on Wednesday night and was taken to Anjuna police station for questioning. A Look Out Circular had earlier been issued against him.
Five managers and staff members have already been arrested in connection with the fire that tore through the establishment shortly after midnight on December 6. The nightclub, located in the busy Baga–Arpora belt, reportedly had a narrow entry and exit—one of the primary reasons many victims were unable to escape the rapidly spreading flames.
While the Luthra brothers have denied ownership of the nightclub — insisting through their lawyer that they were merely licence holders — the Goa Police have stepped up efforts to reconstruct the sequence of events and examine what they believe was an attempt by the main accused to flee the country.
In his bail application, Saurabh Luthra sought four weeks’ transit anticipatory protection, citing an “imminent threat” to his life and safety if he returned to Goa amid public anger. Additional Sessions Judge Vandana has directed the Goa Police to submit their response before the hearing on Thursday.
With INTERPOL’s Blue Corner Notice already in place and more arrests expected, investigators continue to piece together the circumstances that led to one of Goa’s deadliest nightclub fires in recent years.
With agency inputs
