Luthra brothers’ passports suspended as Goa nightclub fire probe widens

The investigation into the devastating nightclub fire in Goa has taken a decisive turn with authorities suspending the passports of prime accused Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra. Officials confirmed that the action was taken under Section 10A of the Passports Act, 1967, which empowers the Central government or designated officers to suspend travel documents.

A suspended passport cannot be used for international travel and, in many criminal cases, reinstatement requires compliance with specific legal conditions.

Sources indicated that the next step is likely to be full cancellation of the passports. The move effectively restricts the Luthra brothers, who are currently in Phuket, Thailand, from travelling further and is expected to bolster India’s efforts to secure their deportation with the assistance of INTERPOL.

Investigators say the brothers left India almost immediately after the blaze at ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’, a nightclub near the Arpora backwaters, which claimed 25 lives last week. New details emerging on Wednesday suggest that they booked their tickets to Phuket while emergency teams were still battling the fire and attempting rescue operations.

According to officials, the duo logged into the MakeMyTrip platform at 1.17 a.m. on December 7, even as firefighting efforts continued. Immigration records show they boarded IndiGo flight 6E 1073 from Delhi at 5.30 am that morning.

Amid growing scrutiny over the timing of their exit, the brothers approached Delhi’s Rohini Court on Wednesday seeking anticipatory bail. Their counsel claimed that Saurabh had travelled to Thailand on December 6 for “professional engagements and potential restaurant sites” and argued that the pair were seeking legal protection to return to India without facing immediate arrest.

The court declined to grant interim protection and scheduled the matter for hearing on Thursday. Goa Police strongly opposed the plea, asserting that the brothers had fled within hours of the tragedy and should not be allowed to obtain relief while remaining abroad.

In a parallel development, another accused, Ajay Gupta, who has described himself as a silent partner and investor in the nightclub, was brought to Goa from Delhi on a 36-hour transit remand.