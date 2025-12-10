Goa nightclub fire: Delhi court to hear Luthra brothers’ anticipatory bail plea

A Delhi court will take up the anticipatory bail applications of Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, linked to a nightclub blaze in Goa that killed 25 people, on Thursday. The court has sought a reply from Goa Police before deciding on the plea.

The brothers, who operated the club on lease, have asked for four weeks of protection from arrest, saying they wish to return to India and face proceedings before the appropriate court in Goa.

“It is true that people died,” the application states. “We want to come back and participate in the legal process. How can the State oppose this when we are volunteering to appear?”