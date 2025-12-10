Detained nightclub partner says he ‘knows nothing’ about Goa fire
Police officials said Ajay Gupta will be taken to Goa for further questioning as part of the probe into the tragedy
Ajay Gupta, a key partner in the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub where a fire killed 25 people last weekend, spoke publicly for the first time on Wednesday after being detained by Delhi Police, insisting, “I am just a partner. I don’t know anything.”
Gupta was brought to the Crime Branch office under police escort, where he was met by a crowd of reporters asking about the blaze, safety measures at the venue and the whereabouts of the club’s key promoters.
The fire at the Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora in the early hours of Sunday claimed at least 25 lives, prompting a criminal investigation and widespread criticism of safety standards.
Soon after the incident, primary owners Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra left India for Phuket, Thailand, on an IndiGo flight. Authorities have since issued an Interpol Blue Corner Notice for the brothers. A Look Out Circular was already in place for Gupta before his detention on Tuesday.
Police officials said Gupta will be taken to Goa for further questioning as part of the probe into the tragedy.
With PTI inputs
