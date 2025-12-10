Goa nightclub fire: co-owner detained as authorities raze encroachment at sister property

Goa Police on Tuesday detained Ajay Gupta, one of the owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, as the administration hurried to display action after a blaze at the venue killed 25 people over the weekend.

Gupta was held in Delhi after police teams failed to locate him during an earlier visit to his residence. A lookout circular had been issued against him and another co-owner, Surinder Kumar Khosla. Officials said Gupta would be formally arrested once the procedure to bring him to Goa is completed.

He becomes the sixth person linked to the case to be detained. Five staff members, including senior managers and a bar supervisor, have already been arrested. Two other co-owners, brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, remain missing, with a blue corner notice issued for them.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight on Saturday at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, North Goa, claiming 25 lives and prompting widespread outrage from residents and tourists.

Bulldozer action at another club owned by same promoters

Amid rising public anger, the state government on Tuesday demolished an illegal extension at Romeo Lane, a popular beachside club in Vagator owned by the same promoters behind the fire-hit Birch outlet.

The demolition, carried out under police supervision, targeted a 198 sq. m encroached portion that extended onto Tourism Department land. The main structure, located on private property, was not touched.