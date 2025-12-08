Goa nightclub fire: Owners Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra fled to Phuket, say police

Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra — the principal accused and owners of the Goa nightclub where a devastating fire claimed 25 lives — fled to Phuket within hours of the blaze, Goa Police said on Monday, as authorities widened their investigation into what is now one of the state’s deadliest commercial disasters in recent years.

The inferno, which tore through the coastal nightclub roughly 25 km from Panaji late on Saturday night, spread with alarming speed, according to officials familiar with the initial probe. Fire services have indicated that emergency exits were either inadequate or obstructed, and early assessments suggest that highly flammable acoustic materials and possible electrical faults may have aggravated the blaze — issues that have been at the centre of several nightclub and restaurant fires across India in recent years.

By the time firefighters brought the flames under control, 25 people had died: 20 staff members and five tourists, including four from Delhi. Five others remain under treatment at Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).