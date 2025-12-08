Lookout notice after Goa nightclub fire; absconding owners say they are ‘shaken’

"The management further affirms that it shall extend every possible form of assistance, support and cooperation to the bereaved and affected individuals, as they navigate through this period of immense anguish and adversity," he wrote in the Insta story.

Four managers linked to the club were presented before the Bardez District Court late on Sunday and have been remanded in police custody for six days. They are being held at Anjuna Police Station, where officers have questioned them for several hours about the fire and the missing owners.

In a parallel development, a man named Bhola has been detained with the help of Delhi Police. His connection to both the establishment and the Luthra brothers is being examined. A team from Goa travelled to Delhi to take him into custody and are bringing him back for further interrogation. Police have also detained an individual responsible for club operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed his grief over the tragedy and announced financial assistance for victims’ families. The Prime Minister’s Office said Rs 2 lakh would be paid to the families of those who died, and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

“The fire mishap in Arpora, Goa, is deeply saddening,” the Prime Minister said in a post on X. “My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest.”

The fire broke out just after midnight on Sunday at the club in Arpora, part of the busy Baga nightlife strip. Police believe it was triggered by a cylinder explosion inside the premises, giving those inside little time to escape. Four tourists and 14 staff members are among the dead, and authorities are still working to identify seven victims. Six people remain in hospital.

Fire crews from several stations fought the blaze into the early hours. Rescue workers continued through the night, searching for survivors and cooling remaining hotspots. Senior police officials, including the Director General of Police and North Goa district teams, reached the location soon after the incident to oversee relief operations.

With IANS inputs