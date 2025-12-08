Lookout notice after Goa nightclub fire; absconding owners say they are ‘shaken’
Officers say Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra left the state soon after the blaze and are now believed to be trying to flee the country
Goa Police have issued a nationwide lookout notice for the owners of a nightclub that was engulfed by fire over the weekend, leaving at least 25 people dead. Officers said Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, the proprietors of “Birch by Romeo Lane”, left the state shortly after the blaze and are now believed to be attempting to flee the country. Airports and police units across India have been alerted.
Investigators said there were “strong grounds” to suspect the brothers might try to escape abroad, prompting the alert.
One of the owners, Saurabh Luthra, in a statement on Instagram, expressed grief and said the management is “deeply shaken by the tragic loss of lives”, as he condoled the deaths.
"The management expresses profound grief and is deeply shaken by the tragic loss of lives resulting from the unfortunate incident at Birch. In this hour of irreparable sorrow and overwhelming distress, the management stands in unwavering solidarity with the families of the deceased as well as those injured, and conveys its heartfelt condolences with utmost sincerity," he posted on Instagram.
Luthra further added that the establishment would provide “every possible form of assistance, support and cooperation to the bereaved and affected individuals, as they navigate through this period of immense anguish and adversity.”
Four managers linked to the club were presented before the Bardez District Court late on Sunday and have been remanded in police custody for six days. They are being held at Anjuna Police Station, where officers have questioned them for several hours about the fire and the missing owners.
In a parallel development, a man named Bhola has been detained with the help of Delhi Police. His connection to both the establishment and the Luthra brothers is being examined. A team from Goa travelled to Delhi to take him into custody and are bringing him back for further interrogation. Police have also detained an individual responsible for club operations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed his grief over the tragedy and announced financial assistance for victims’ families. The Prime Minister’s Office said Rs 2 lakh would be paid to the families of those who died, and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
“The fire mishap in Arpora, Goa, is deeply saddening,” the Prime Minister said in a post on X. “My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest.”
The fire broke out just after midnight on Sunday at the club in Arpora, part of the busy Baga nightlife strip. Police believe it was triggered by a cylinder explosion inside the premises, giving those inside little time to escape. Four tourists and 14 staff members are among the dead, and authorities are still working to identify seven victims. Six people remain in hospital.
Fire crews from several stations fought the blaze into the early hours. Rescue workers continued through the night, searching for survivors and cooling remaining hotspots. Senior police officials, including the Director General of Police and North Goa district teams, reached the location soon after the incident to oversee relief operations.
