Nepal Police warns against keeping, selling valuables found after flash floods
Police urge people to hand over valuables and documents recovered from floodwaters to the nearest police office
Nepal Police on Sunday urged people to hand over gold, silver, cash, important documents and other valuables recovered after the August 26 floods, warning that keeping, concealing or trading such property could invite legal action.
Police asked anyone who finds valuables or important documents swept away by floodwaters to report them to the nearest police office so they can be returned to their rightful owners.
The warning comes as authorities remain on alert for theft, looting and fraud in flood-hit areas, where security personnel are heavily engaged in search-and-rescue operations.
The appeal follows a recent incident in Dhading district in which 29 people were arrested for allegedly breaking open a bank safe that had been swept downstream by the floods and taking cash from it.
According to the Kantipur news portal, the safe was discovered along the Trishuli River at Belkhukhola in Galchhi Rural Municipality. Police subsequently arrested the suspects in connection with the incident.
Police did not directly link Sunday's advisory to the Dhading case but stressed that valuables recovered after disasters must be handed over to authorities rather than used, concealed or bought and sold.
The warning comes as Nepal continues to grapple with the devastating aftermath of the 26 August flash floods.
Triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border, the floods swept through towns and villages in northern and central Nepal. The Bhotekoshi River carried the surge downstream, destroying homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects.
More than 1,300 people have been killed, while around 5,000 remain missing.
With rescue and recovery operations continuing, police have urged residents to cooperate with authorities and help ensure valuables and personal belongings recovered from the floodwaters reach their rightful owners.
With PTI inputs