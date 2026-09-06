Nepal Police warns against keeping, selling valuables found after flash floods

Nepal Police on Sunday urged people to hand over gold, silver, cash, important documents and other valuables recovered after the August 26 floods, warning that keeping, concealing or trading such property could invite legal action.

Police asked anyone who finds valuables or important documents swept away by floodwaters to report them to the nearest police office so they can be returned to their rightful owners.

The warning comes as authorities remain on alert for theft, looting and fraud in flood-hit areas, where security personnel are heavily engaged in search-and-rescue operations.

The appeal follows a recent incident in Dhading district in which 29 people were arrested for allegedly breaking open a bank safe that had been swept downstream by the floods and taking cash from it.