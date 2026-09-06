Nepal tightens media rules in flood zones, foreign journalists need accreditation
Protocol requires journalists to carry valid press IDs and follow security and rescue personnel’s instructions
Nepal has introduced a safety and operational protocol for journalists reporting from areas devastated by the August 26 flash floods, while foreign journalists seeking access to affected areas will now require press accreditation.
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority on Sunday published the protocol issued by Nepal’s Ministry of Information and Communication for journalists travelling to flood-hit areas.
The floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border, ravaged towns and villages across northern and central Nepal. The Bhotekoshi River carried the surge downstream, destroying homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects.
The disaster has killed more than 1,300 people, while around 5,000 remain missing.
The protocol, which takes immediate effect, requires journalists visiting affected areas to carry valid press identification and comply with instructions issued by security and rescue personnel.
Journalists have also been directed to use designated routes, observe movement restrictions and follow evacuation orders when issued.
Under the guidelines, media personnel cannot enter active rescue zones without permission, obstruct rescue operations or access restricted operational areas. They have also been instructed not to cross the international border and to follow directions from security officials.
Separately, Nepal’s Department of Information and Broadcasting has asked foreign journalists seeking to report from flood-affected areas along the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli rivers to obtain a Press Accreditation and Journalist Identity Card through its online service.
The notice, dated 3 September, requires foreign journalists to submit a copy of their passport along with a valid visa or entry permit, a recommendation from their media organisation addressed to the department, and a recommendation from their country’s embassy, consular office or foreign ministry.
The accreditation and journalist identity card will be valid for 15 days.
The new measures come as rescue, recovery and search operations continue across areas hit by one of Nepal’s deadliest recent flood disasters, with authorities balancing the need for media access against security concerns and the challenges of ongoing relief operations.
With PTI inputs