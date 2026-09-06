Nepal tightens media rules in flood zones, foreign journalists need accreditation

Nepal has introduced a safety and operational protocol for journalists reporting from areas devastated by the August 26 flash floods, while foreign journalists seeking access to affected areas will now require press accreditation.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority on Sunday published the protocol issued by Nepal’s Ministry of Information and Communication for journalists travelling to flood-hit areas.

The floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border, ravaged towns and villages across northern and central Nepal. The Bhotekoshi River carried the surge downstream, destroying homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects.

The disaster has killed more than 1,300 people, while around 5,000 remain missing.

The protocol, which takes immediate effect, requires journalists visiting affected areas to carry valid press identification and comply with instructions issued by security and rescue personnel.