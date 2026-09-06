Amid loss and uncertainty, Nepal flood survivors turn rescuers to help others

Still grieving, searching and waiting for answers, survivors of Nepal’s devastating floods have returned to the front lines — helping rescue and support others even as their own loved ones remain missing.

Sudip Kumar Neupane, 31, survived the 26 August floods in Rasuwa but lost his younger brother and a close colleague when a wall of floodwater swept through the area.

After spending two days mourning, Neupane returned to the relief effort, helping distribute food and other assistance to displaced families as local authorities struggled with a shortage of staff, The Kathmandu Post reported on Saturday.

The flash floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border, tore through towns and villages across northern and central Nepal on 26 August. More than 1,300 people have been killed, while around 5,000 remain missing.

Neupane had been helping warn villagers about the approaching flood when he was caught in the torrent with his 27-year-old brother Pradip and acquaintance Janak.

The three were rushing towards safety after receiving warnings about the flood when the water struck. Pradip and Janak were swept away, while Neupane managed to survive by running uphill.