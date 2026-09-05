Nepal’s hydropower gamble laid bare by deadly floods as experts call for energy diversification

Nepal’s decades-long push to harness its rivers for electricity has transformed the country’s power supply, but devastating floods have exposed the risks of relying so heavily on hydropower in a rapidly warming Himalayan environment.

Almost 100% of Nepal’s electricity comes from hydropower, and the country now earns nearly $200 million a year by exporting electricity to India and Bangladesh. But last week’s catastrophic floods severely damaged 12 hydropower plants in the Trishuli River basin, wiping out more than 10% of the country’s total power generation capacity. Operators are still uncertain when some of the facilities can resume operations.

The disaster killed more than 1,300 people and left thousands missing, while entire villages near the Nepal-Tibet border were destroyed.

The state-owned Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), which owns six of the 12 damaged plants, has assured households that electricity supplies remain adequate. But its spokesman Rajan Dhakal acknowledged that the increasing frequency of climate-related disasters means Nepal needs to reconsider its hydropower strategy.

“the time has come for a rethink of our hydropower policy”, Dhakal said.

From power shortages to hydropower dependence

Nepal’s dependence on hydropower grew out of a severe electricity shortage.

In 2010, only around two-thirds of the population had access to electricity, while even connected households could face power cuts lasting up to 16 hours a day. Expansion of hydropower, combined with efforts to tackle corruption and increased electricity imports from India, helped transform the situation.

By 2018, most of Nepal was receiving round-the-clock electricity.

Today, the country has 225 hydropower plants with more than 3,900MW of installed capacity, enough to supply around three million households simultaneously. Hundreds of additional projects are under construction or in the pipeline.

But many of these plants are located high in the mountains, close to fast-flowing rivers and glaciers.

Those same areas are experiencing rapid warming. High-altitude parts of the Himalayas are warming at about 50% faster than the global average, while preliminary investigations into the latest floods have pointed to a collapsed glacier and its bedrock as a possible trigger. Scientists, however, say it is too early to establish a definitive link between the disaster and climate change.