Nepal-Tibet flood death toll rises to 1,243 as PM Shah flags climate change link

The death toll from the devastating flash floods in Nepal has risen to 1,243, with thousands still missing as rescuers battle rain, debris and difficult terrain to search for survivors along the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river systems.

The floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on 26 August, swept through towns and villages across northern and central Nepal, causing widespread destruction and leaving thousands unaccounted for.

According to Nepal Police, 4,875 people remain missing, including 583 foreigners. Security forces have rescued 11,993 people by helicopter and overland routes, while more than 21,000 personnel have been deployed for search and rescue operations.

The disaster has hit eight districts particularly hard. Chitwan has recorded 348 deaths, followed by Nawalparasi East with 218, Nawalparasi West with 208 and Nuwakot with 155. Rasuwa has reported 127 deaths, while Gorkha, Dhading and Tanahu have recorded 69, 60 and 38 deaths respectively.

On the Chinese side of the border, the death toll from flooding in Tibet's Gyirong county has risen to 21, with another 541 people reported missing. China's foreign ministry said nearly 100 Chinese nationals remain unaccounted for in Nepal.

Rescue efforts have intensified at hydropower projects along the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli rivers, where hundreds of workers are feared trapped inside tunnels and underground powerhouses.