Nepal seeks climate compensation from US, China, India over deadly floods

Nepal has sought climate compensation for the deadly floods that devastated parts of the country, naming China, India and the United States among the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitters and arguing that vulnerable nations should not be left to bear the costs of emissions they contributed little to producing.

At least 1,127 people have died and around 3,900 remain missing, according to figures cited in reports on the August 26 disaster in the Bhotekoshi river basin. The floods devastated parts of Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading in Bagmati province, damaging homes, roads, bridges and hydropower projects.

Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said Kathmandu was shifting its approach from seeking aid to demanding climate justice and compensation.

“We are shifting our diplomatic framework from aid to justice and compensation,” Khanal said in an interview with Kantipur TV.

He said China, the US and India had a responsibility towards vulnerable countries facing the consequences of greenhouse gas emissions, arguing that the issue should not be treated simply as a humanitarian crisis requiring donations.

“This is not a matter of charity; it is a matter of legal and moral liability,” Khanal said.

Balen Shah may raise demand at UN

Nepal is considering sending Prime Minister Balendra ‘Balen’ Shah to New York for the 81st United Nations General Assembly, where he could personally highlight the floods and press the case for climate justice and compensation.