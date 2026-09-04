Around 600 children missing after Nepal flash floods; toll rises to 1,282

Around 600 children remain unaccounted for in Nepal’s Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts following last month’s devastating flash floods, which have claimed 1,282 lives and left more than 4,700 people missing.

The floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on 26 August, swept through towns and villages across northern and central Nepal, causing widespread loss of life and extensive damage to infrastructure.

Nepal Police said 359 bodies had been recovered in Chitwan, 218 in Nawalparasi East, 208 in Nawalparasi West, 185 in Nuwakot, 140 in Rasuwa, 72 in Gorkha, 60 in Dhading and 38 in Tanahu.

The deaths of two people receiving treatment at separate hospitals in Kathmandu subsequently raised the toll to 1,282.

A joint command comprising Nepal’s security forces is continuing search operations for 4,798 people reported missing from different flood-affected areas.

Preliminary information indicates that about 280 children are missing in Rasuwa, while between 300 and 350 remain unaccounted for in neighbouring Nuwakot, the Kathmandu Post reported. The estimates are based on information gathered by local Education Development and Coordination Units, municipal authorities and educational institutions.

Surya Bahadur Khatri, head of the Nuwakot Education Development and Coordination Unit, said officials were coordinating with school headmasters to verify the number of missing pupils. However, damaged communication networks were hampering the collection of accurate information.

“We are actively liaising with headmasters to collect verified data on missing students, though school heads are struggling to provide exact figures due to broken communications,” Khatri said.