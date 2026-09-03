Nepal floods: Families perform symbolic last rites as hopes of finding missing loved ones fade

Eight days after devastating floods swept through Nepal, families of those still missing have begun performing symbolic last rites using effigies, as hopes of finding their loved ones alive diminish.

The Bhotekoshi floods of August 26 swept away homes, roads and bridges across parts of northern and central Nepal, devastating settlements along the Trishuli riverbanks and leaving hundreds dead and thousands missing.

In Paharebesi village of Rasuwa district, families who have received no information about missing relatives for eight days have started preparing to perform funeral rites, Onlinekhabar reported on Thursday.

But even the process of mourning has become a struggle. Many families have lost their homes, while priests and suitable places to conduct traditional rituals are difficult to find.

Uttargaya Rural Municipality Chairperson Madhav Prasad Aryal said families who believed their missing relatives were unlikely to be found had begun the process of performing final rites.

“Almost nothing remains of the old settlement. It is not possible for everyone to stay together while observing the mourning rituals,” the portal quoted Deputy Chairperson Chameli Gurung as saying.

More than 20 families from Paharebesi have already left for Kathmandu and other places to observe the mourning period, while more families were preparing to leave.

In other flood-hit areas, families have turned to kusha grass effigies to symbolically perform the final rites of relatives who remain untraced, The Kathmandu Post reported. The rituals are being carried out as the possibility of recovering all those missing — and identifying recovered bodies — becomes increasingly difficult.