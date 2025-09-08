Nepal: Death toll at least 14 as police clash with protestors, Army deployed

Kathmandu is reeling after at least 14 people were killed and more than 40 injured on Monday, as protests against the government’s sudden decision to ban major social media platforms descended into violent clashes. The unrest, spearheaded by young Nepalis under the self-styled banner of 'Gen Z', has triggered a political crisis that now risks destabilising Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli’s administration.

The government banned 26 platforms — including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, X and YouTube — last Thursday, arguing that companies had failed to register with the ministry of communication and information technology as required. Ministers framed the move as regulatory housekeeping.

Yet on the streets, the ban has been interpreted as a frontal assault on free speech and civic space. The perception of creeping censorship has galvanised Nepal’s youth, many of them school and university students, into one of the most sustained protest movements the capital has seen in years.

On Monday, thousands converged outside Parliament, chanting anti-government slogans and demanding the immediate revocation of the ban. When a section of demonstrators forced their way into the Parliament complex, police responded with batons, tear gas and rubber bullets.

Witnesses described scenes of chaos as wounded protesters were carried to nearby hospitals. According to reports in The Himalayan Times and Kantipur, at least 14 deaths were confirmed across multiple medical facilities, though the authorities have not yet provided official casualty figures.

The security forces’ response has been uncompromising. The Nepal Army was deployed to key sites in Kathmandu by late afternoon, while the district administration imposed curfews and prohibitory orders across swathes of the capital. “No movement of people, demonstration, meeting, gathering or sit-in will be allowed in the restricted zone,” said chief district officer Chhabi Lal Rijal.