Nepal races to restore bridges, road links after devastating floods

Nepal is racing to restore roads and bridges destroyed by devastating flash floods as authorities seek temporary structures from India and China to reconnect communities cut off by the disaster.

The death toll from the 26 August disaster stood at 1,356, while 4,994 people remained missing as of Monday, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA). A total of 13,396 people have been rescued.

The floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border, sent the Bhotekoshi River surging downstream, sweeping away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects across northern and central Nepal.

Nepal has sought temporary bridges from both India and China, with both countries responding positively. China has already sent two 100-metre Bailey bridges to the Korala border crossing in Mustang, The Kathmandu Post reported.

The Department of Roads has estimated damage to roads and bridges at NPR 30 billion, while rebuilding them is expected to cost about NPR 50 billion.