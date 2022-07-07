Nepal's Election Commission proposes general elections on November 18

"We have suggested the government to hold federal and provincial elections in a single day across the country. The first is it would be cost-effective and the second is it would be comfortable for the commission for logistic arrangements," Poudel told Indian Narrative on Wednesday evening.



According to the commission spokesperson, Prime Minister Deuba told the election commissioners that the cabinet would take appropriate decisions regarding the holding of elections in the coming weeks.



"The Prime Minister said that these two crucial elections would take place on around the same date as proposed by the commission," he said, adding that the election body is ready to hold elections on the date to be decided by the government.



Earlier on May 13 this year, the country's election body held elections to pick a fresh set of people's representatives for 753 local levels in a single phase. "Recent local level elections also inspired us to hold federal and provincial elections in a single day," he added.



From the upcoming federal elections, 165 members will be elected to the House of Representatives, the lower house of federal parliament, under the First Past the Post electoral system and 110 will be elected under the proportional representation system.