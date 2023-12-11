Netanyahu, Putin speak for 1st time since Israel-Palestine conflict

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the phone with Russian president Vladimir Putin for the first time since the raging conflict in Gaza broke out on October 7.

During the call on Sunday, 10 December Netanyahu appreciated the Russian effort to release an Israeli-Russian citizen held by the Hamas, reaffirming that the Jewish nation will use all means to free all hostages from the Gaza Strip, Xinhua news agency quoted a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office.

He also requested that Russia apply pressure on the Red Cross regarding visits and essential medicines for hostages held in Gaza, according to the statement.

Netanyahu however, criticised the "positions against Israel that Russia expressed on the international community, including at the UN", his office said.

On 8 December, Russia voted for a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, which was vetoed by the US.