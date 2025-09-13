Netanyahu's strike in Qatar backfires, strains ceasefire talks and global ties

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to authorise an airstrike targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar this week has sparked diplomatic fallout and may have derailed ongoing ceasefire efforts, with growing signs that the mission failed.

The operation aimed to eliminate senior exiled Hamas leaders and advance Netanyahu’s promise of “total victory” over the group responsible for the 7 October 2023 attack on Israel. Instead, Hamas claims the intended targets survived, while the strike has further damaged Netanyahu’s global image amid rising criticism over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The attack has enraged Qatar, a key United States ally and a central mediator throughout the nearly two-year-long Gaza conflict. It has also drawn condemnation across the Arab world and increased tension with Washington, placing the fate of the 20 remaining hostages in Gaza in further jeopardy.

Despite the blowback, Netanyahu remains defiant. Backed by his far-right coalition, his political standing appears secure in the short term, with no indication he plans to halt the war effort.

A missed strategic victory

The strike reportedly killed five lower-ranking Hamas members and a Qatari security guard. However, Hamas stated that the senior leadership survived a meeting discussing a new US ceasefire proposal. The group has yet to release evidence, and Qatar has not commented on their condition.

Harel Chorev, an expert on Arab affairs at Tel Aviv University, noted that the strike could have symbolically benefited Netanyahu had the leaders been killed.

“It's all very symbolic and it's definitely part of the thing which allows Netanyahu at a certain point to say We won, we killed them all,’” he said.