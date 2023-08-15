Netflix series 'Depp v. Heard' revists defamation trial

In June 2022, the Johnny Depp ("Pirates of the Caribbean") vs. Amber Heard ("Aquaman") defamation trial came to an end. Now, the world gets the opportunity to review the highlights of this dispute between the two actors, who were once married to each other, in a Netflix miniseries. Starting Wednesday, August 16, the streaming service will internationally show the three-part "Depp v. Heard," directed by Emmy and BAFTA nominee Emma Cooper ("Mysterium Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes").

The trial, which was broadcast live by the US Law & Crime network, drew social media comments to a degree never seen before, and became a huge media spectacle.

According to Netflix, the documentary is the first to juxtapose key statements made in the trial by the two parties involved. It is also said to be about the truth as such: The truth about who attacked whom in what way during the marriage, which lasted only 15 months, and who simply made up accusations. The docu-series also begs the question as to whether the spectacle of the trial was not also a kind of promotional campaign for the two stars.