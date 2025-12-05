Netflix to acquire Warner Bros Discovery in landmark USD 72 billion deal

Netflix has announced a landmark agreement to acquire Warner Bros Discovery’s studio and streaming operations for USD 72 billion, a move set to reshape the global entertainment landscape.

The deal, revealed on Friday, will unite two of Hollywood’s most influential players under one umbrella, combining Netflix’s dominant streaming platform with Warner’s storied film and television assets.

Warner Bros Discovery’s portfolio includes its eponymous studio, HBO Max, and DC Studios, while Netflix has built a formidable reputation in on-demand content and original productions, including hits such as Stranger Things and Squid Game.