New EU sanctions against Russia to include energy, says French minister

Short term actions to protect EU households and businesses from the high prices of energy will need to be coordinated, said Le Maire. Some member states, such as Spain and France, have already taken action to keep the price of petrol affordable.



He said that in the long term, the bloc needs to build its economic independence by producing locally, ensuring energy independence, and work on its green transition.



"Once we have a more stable situation, we expect that we will see a more normal level of inflation," which, however, will remain higher than it was before the crisis, said the French minister.



Prices will remain higher than pre-crisis, because "we'll produce more locally," which is more expensive. Investment for the green transition is another factor that will keep inflation higher than before the crisis, said Le Maire.