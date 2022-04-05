Russia's currency bounces back after Moscow mandates payment for gas in gold-pegged ruble

After falling steadily for days following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, ruble -- the Russian currency -- is back despite stringent sanctions slapped by the West against Moscow. On April 1, the ruble was pegged at about 82 to a US dollar while before the invasion the currency was trading at around 76 to a dollar.



Less than a month ago -- on March 7, the ruble recorded a new low of about 137 to a dollar.



Even as several media organisations including Reuters said that the dramatic ruble rebound does not mean that "Russia's sanctions-savaged economy is out of the woods", analysts told India Narrative that Moscow may have pulled a rabbit out of the hat.



With the aim of supporting the ruble, the Russian Central Bank announced pegging the currency with gold -- one gram of gold is currently pegged at 5000 ruble. The move is expected to increase the flow of gold into the kitty of the Russian Central Bank.



With Russian gold coming under sanctions, the country's gold stocks -- from banks as well as individuals could be sold to the central bank. The value of the ruble will further increase once the central bank's gold stocks from domestic sources increase, which is expected to happen in the next few months.