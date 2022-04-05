Zelensky forms delegation to negotiate security guarantees with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has formed a delegation to participate in talks with Russia on the preparation and approval of a draft 'Treaty on Security Guarantees of Ukraine'.



Under a presidential decree issued on Monday, MP David Arakhamia, who also leads the Ukrainian side in the peace talks with Russia, was appointed head of the delegation, reports Ukrayinska Pravda.



The other delegation members include Minister of Justice Denys Malyuska, Senior Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak, Minister of Defence Oleksiy Reznikov and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mykola Tochytsky.



Under the decree, Arakhamia has the capacity, upon approval by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, to make changes in the composition of the delegation, as well as to engage employees of government agencies, enterprises, institutions, organisations to the workupon the approval by their superiors, scientific advisers and experts.