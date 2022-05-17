New Lanka PM Wickremesinghe wants to privatise SriLankan Airlines as part of steps to revive economy

Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday said he proposed to privatise the national carrier SriLankan Airlines as part of his plan to help tackle the debt-ridden country's crippling economic and political crisis.

Sri Lanka is currently experiencing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from Britain in 1948.

"I propose that the loss making Sri Lankan Airlines be privatised, Wickremesinghe said in his first address to the nation.

SriLankan Airlnes made large losses after former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa removed Emirates as its managing shareholder, the Economy Next website reported.