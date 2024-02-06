New Prime Minister appointed in Yemen amid dire challenges

Yemen's ongoing civil war took a new turn as the Presidential Leadership Council appointed Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak as the country's new Prime Minister, according to media reports.

The Council's Chairman issued an official decree appointing Bin Mubarak to replace Maeen Abdulmalik, who was named a presidential advisor as quoted by Xinhua news agency report on Monday, 5 February.

Bin Mubarak is a seasoned politician who previously served as Chief of Staff under former President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi in 2014. That same year, he was offered the position of Prime Minister but declined.

Since late 2014, Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war between Iran-backed Houthis and Saudi-backed government forces. The Houthis seized control of key northern regions, including the capital Sanaa.

Bin Mubarak himself was briefly kidnapped by the Houthi group in 2015. After his release, he went on to serve as Yemen's Ambassador to the US, followed by Foreign Minister starting in 2020.

In a statement, Bin Mubarak said he assumed the new role "with determination to achieve tangible results for the Yemeni people during these difficult times," calling for unity and efforts between the government and state institutions to serve the nation responsibly.

He stressed the need to uphold the rule of law while addressing the many challenges facing Yemen. He noted that his government will seek regional and international partnerships to establish peace and security in the country.