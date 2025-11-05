New York elects Zohran Mamdani as mayor in historic upset

In a historic victory that marks a sharp turn in the city’s political landscape, left-wing politician Zohran Mamdani has been elected as New York’s next Mayor, becoming the city’s first Muslim to hold the post.

Mamdani won the NYC Mayoral election, getting 948,202 votes (50.6 per cent), with 83 per cent of the votes in. The 34-year-old state lawmaker from Queens defeated former governor Andrew Cuomo in a closely watched race that has drawn nationwide attention as the first major electoral test of President Donald Trump’s turbulent second term.

Mamdani’s campaign, focused on tackling the city’s rising cost of living and improving access to essential services, resonated strongly with working-class New Yorkers. His pledges to introduce free city bus travel, expand childcare facilities, and establish city-run grocery stores helped him consolidate a broad base of support.

Known for his informal approach, strong social media presence, and an extensive grassroots network, the self-described socialist rose from relative obscurity after an unexpected primary victory over Cuomo earlier this year.

His triumph came despite sustained attacks from President Trump, business magnates, and conservative media outlets. The President, in a late-night social media post, branded Mamdani a “Jew hater,” a remark that drew sharp criticism across the political spectrum.

Prominent figures such as investor Bill Ackman also campaigned against him, while The New York Post and other right-leaning media carried extensive negative coverage.

Election officials reported strong voter turnout, with more than 1.45 million ballots cast by mid-afternoon, surpassing the total turnout in the 2021 mayoral race. Supporters celebrated Mamdani’s win at a packed Brooklyn concert venue, reflecting a festive atmosphere as they awaited his first public address since the results were declared.