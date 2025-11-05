New York elects Zohran Mamdani as mayor in historic upset
Mamdani polled 948,202 votes (50.6 per cent), with 83 per cent of the votes in; Democrats also secured key gubernatorial wins in Virginia and New Jersey
In a historic victory that marks a sharp turn in the city’s political landscape, left-wing politician Zohran Mamdani has been elected as New York’s next Mayor, becoming the city’s first Muslim to hold the post.
Mamdani won the NYC Mayoral election, getting 948,202 votes (50.6 per cent), with 83 per cent of the votes in. The 34-year-old state lawmaker from Queens defeated former governor Andrew Cuomo in a closely watched race that has drawn nationwide attention as the first major electoral test of President Donald Trump’s turbulent second term.
Mamdani’s campaign, focused on tackling the city’s rising cost of living and improving access to essential services, resonated strongly with working-class New Yorkers. His pledges to introduce free city bus travel, expand childcare facilities, and establish city-run grocery stores helped him consolidate a broad base of support.
Known for his informal approach, strong social media presence, and an extensive grassroots network, the self-described socialist rose from relative obscurity after an unexpected primary victory over Cuomo earlier this year.
His triumph came despite sustained attacks from President Trump, business magnates, and conservative media outlets. The President, in a late-night social media post, branded Mamdani a “Jew hater,” a remark that drew sharp criticism across the political spectrum.
Prominent figures such as investor Bill Ackman also campaigned against him, while The New York Post and other right-leaning media carried extensive negative coverage.
Election officials reported strong voter turnout, with more than 1.45 million ballots cast by mid-afternoon, surpassing the total turnout in the 2021 mayoral race. Supporters celebrated Mamdani’s win at a packed Brooklyn concert venue, reflecting a festive atmosphere as they awaited his first public address since the results were declared.
Cuomo, who had urged Republican contender Curtis Sliwa to withdraw to consolidate the anti-Mamdani vote, conceded defeat after finishing second. “There’s a civil war in the Democratic Party,” Cuomo remarked, calling the contest a reflection of deep ideological divides between moderates and the party’s left wing.
Political analysts predict Mamdani’s tenure will not be without challenges. “He’s stepping into one of the toughest political environments imaginable,” said Professor Grant Reeher of Syracuse University. “Progressives may find it difficult to govern effectively in a city as complex and divided as New York.”
Beyond New York, Democrats also notched key wins in Virginia and New Jersey, signalling possible trouble ahead for Republicans in next year’s congressional midterms. In Virginia, Abigail Spanberger defeated Republican incumbent Winsome Earle-Sears, while in New Jersey, Democrat Mikie Sherrill, a former Navy pilot, triumphed over Trump-backed businessman Jack Ciattarelli.
Both campaigns drew national attention, with former president Barack Obama rallying support for Democratic candidates over the weekend, and Trump hosting virtual events on the eve of voting. The results suggest that the political mood in the United States may be shifting once again, this time, away from the populist energy that propelled Trump’s return to the White House.