New York: Tibetan activist dies after self-immolating outside UN headquarters
Incident comes amid growing criticism of Beijing's new law, which took effect on Wednesday
A Tibetan activist died after self-immolating outside the United Nations headquarters in New York, in a dramatic protest that came just a day after China’s controversial Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress Law came into force.
Lobga Rangzen set himself on fire outside the UN complex on Thursday evening after livestreaming a final message on social media, calling for Tibetan independence and unity. He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital with severe burn injuries, where he later died.
The incident has drawn international attention amid growing criticism of Beijing's new legislation, which came into effect on Wednesday. Human rights groups and United Nations experts have warned that the law could deepen forced assimilation of ethnic minorities and facilitate transnational repression.
In a statement, Tencho Gyatso, president of the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT), expressed grief over Rangzen's death and described him as a "tireless advocate" who dedicated his life to peacefully highlighting the human rights situation in Tibet.
"Lobga will be remembered for his unwavering commitment to justice and the Tibetan cause," Gyatso said, noting that his death came just one day after the implementation of China's new ethnic unity law.
Referring to Rangzen's final social media message, Gyatso said he had warned that China's policies threatened the survival of Tibetan identity, language and culture, and had urged Tibetans to remain united in their struggle.
"While we mourn this tragic loss, it is imperative that the international community heed the message behind his profound despair by addressing the worsening human rights situation in Tibet and holding the Chinese government accountable for its policies of repression and forced assimilation," she added.
The self-immolation followed coordinated demonstrations by Tibetan communities in several countries, including the United States and Belgium, on Wednesday to protest the implementation of the new law.
The International Campaign for Tibet has described the legislation as "a dangerous escalation" of Beijing's campaign of forced assimilation and "a tool of identity erasure", while UN experts have warned that it risks entrenching policies that undermine the rights and identities of ethnic minorities in China.
With IANS inputs