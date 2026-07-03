New York: Tibetan activist dies after self-immolating outside UN headquarters

A Tibetan activist died after self-immolating outside the United Nations headquarters in New York, in a dramatic protest that came just a day after China’s controversial Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress Law came into force.

Lobga Rangzen set himself on fire outside the UN complex on Thursday evening after livestreaming a final message on social media, calling for Tibetan independence and unity. He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital with severe burn injuries, where he later died.

The incident has drawn international attention amid growing criticism of Beijing's new legislation, which came into effect on Wednesday. Human rights groups and United Nations experts have warned that the law could deepen forced assimilation of ethnic minorities and facilitate transnational repression.

In a statement, Tencho Gyatso, president of the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT), expressed grief over Rangzen's death and described him as a "tireless advocate" who dedicated his life to peacefully highlighting the human rights situation in Tibet.