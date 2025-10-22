Nicolas Sarkozy begins five-year prison term over 2007 campaign funding case
Sarkozy, accompanied by his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, left his home in a high-end Paris neighbourhood before travelling to La Santé prison
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Tuesday began serving a five-year sentence for criminal conspiracy linked to the illegal financing of his 2007 election campaign with funds from Libya. He is the first ex-leader of modern France to be imprisoned.
Sarkozy, accompanied by his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, left his home in a high-end Paris neighbourhood before travelling to La Santé prison. Ahead of entering the facility, he described himself on social media as “an innocent man.”
The 70-year-old was convicted last month for his role in the scheme and contests both the verdict and the unusual decision to incarcerate him pending appeal.
Minutes before heading to prison, Sarkozy and his wife were joined by their children, Jean, Pierre, Louis, and Giulia along with grandchildren. Hundreds of supporters gathered outside, applauding, chanting “Nicolas, Nicolas,” and singing the French national anthem. Two French flags displayed messages such as “Courage Nicolas, return soon” and “True France with Nicolas.”
“There's anger, injustice,” said Michelle Perie, a 67-year-old Parisian, explaining her presence at the gathering. “He's not like any other defendant; he has held state secrets and always conducted his work with his head held high.”
Last week, President Emmanuel Macron hosted Sarkozy at the Élysée Palace, emphasising the independence of the judiciary while acknowledging the meeting was “normal on a human level” given the circumstances.
Sarkozy’s lawyers confirmed he will be held in solitary confinement for security reasons. Christophe Ingrain told BFM TV that the imprisonment “strengthens his determination and rage to prove he is innocent” and that Sarkozy plans to write a book about his prison experience. Jean-Michel Darrois added that the former president had mentally prepared for the harsh conditions, packing warm clothes, earplugs, and family photos.
Speaking to Le Figaro, Sarkozy said he would bring three books, including Alexandre Dumas’ The Count of Monte Cristo, noting the hero’s prison escape as a source of inspiration. “I’m not afraid of prison. I’ll hold my head high, including in front of the doors of La Santé. I’ll fight till the end,” he told La Tribune Dimanche.
The Paris judge ordered Sarkozy to start his sentence immediately due to “the seriousness of the disruption to public order caused by the offence.” He may file for release to the appeals court once in custody, with judges having up to two months to consider the request. His lawyers indicated a request for release will be submitted promptly.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines