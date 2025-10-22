Nicolas Sarkozy begins five-year prison term over 2007 campaign funding case

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Tuesday began serving a five-year sentence for criminal conspiracy linked to the illegal financing of his 2007 election campaign with funds from Libya. He is the first ex-leader of modern France to be imprisoned.

Sarkozy, accompanied by his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, left his home in a high-end Paris neighbourhood before travelling to La Santé prison. Ahead of entering the facility, he described himself on social media as “an innocent man.”

The 70-year-old was convicted last month for his role in the scheme and contests both the verdict and the unusual decision to incarcerate him pending appeal.

Minutes before heading to prison, Sarkozy and his wife were joined by their children, Jean, Pierre, Louis, and Giulia along with grandchildren. Hundreds of supporters gathered outside, applauding, chanting “Nicolas, Nicolas,” and singing the French national anthem. Two French flags displayed messages such as “Courage Nicolas, return soon” and “True France with Nicolas.”

“There's anger, injustice,” said Michelle Perie, a 67-year-old Parisian, explaining her presence at the gathering. “He's not like any other defendant; he has held state secrets and always conducted his work with his head held high.”