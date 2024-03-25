Nigeria: More than 100 kidnapped schoolchildren rescued

Nearly 150 kidnapped schoolchildren were rescued in northern Nigeria on Sunday after they were abducted two weeks ago.

The mass kidnapping of 287 students in Kuriga, in Nigeria's northern state of Kaduna, was the first mass abduction in the West African country since 2021.

Authorities said all 137 of the students who remained captivity — 76 girls and 61 boys — were rescued in the neighboring Zamfara State.

"In the early hours of 24 March 2024, the military working with local authorities and government agencies across the country in a coordinated search and rescue operation rescued the hostages," army spokesman Major General Edward Buba.

Kaduna Governor Uba Sani said the children were unharmed.

"This is indeed a day of joy," he added.

Kaduna Governor Uba Sani had earlier put the total number of hostages at over 200. Officials were not immediately available to comment on the discrepancy in reported hostage numbers

The will be escorted back to their home state for medical tests before being reunited with their families.