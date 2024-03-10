US: Flu season claims over 100 children's lives in 2024

The flu season in the US has claimed more than 100 children's lives in 2024, according to the latest estimates from the country's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The US has recently been facing a tripledemic of flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and Covid-19 infections. While RSV and Covid cases have come down, flu cases are still rising.

“Seasonal influenza activity remains elevated and is increasing in some areas of the country. Covid-19 activity is decreasing in many areas of the country. RSV activity is decreasing in all areas of the country,” the CDC said in its weekly FluView update.

H1N1 strain (swine flu) was the most reported influenza virus, followed by H3N2. About 10 children died in the period between December and March, and raised the season's total to 103, the CDC said. Of the 10, six died from influenza A (H1N1 and H3N2 strain), and four from influenza B.