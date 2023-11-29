Is China muddling response to cold and flu spike?

Messaging from health officials part of problem

Public alarm both in China and around the world about the rise in respiratory illnesses persists, despite the WHO and Chinese health officials saying that the rise in such cold and flu cases is "not unexpected."

The current situation has revived memories of China and the WHO being criticized for transparency issues in providing health data early in the COVID pandemic, which started in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Dong-Yan Jin, a professor of precision medicine at the University of Hong Kong, said that poor messaging from Chinese public health officials has contributed to the current panic and confusion among parents in China with sick children.

Public health officials "did not do a good job in the press conference" on November 13 in explaining the variations in data and the relatively mild prognosis of the cold and flu illnesses in question to the Chinese public or the outside world, Jin told DW.

"This causes the general public to go into a panic. Many parents send their kids to the hospital because they are confused, and they worry about the situation," he said.

The complaints of packed hospitals at the local level from people and physicians is partly attributed to problems with China's health care system, said Jin.

"Everybody goes to the best hospitals, even if the kid has a mild flu, and wait there for hours or even days to see a doctor. That is the mentality to consult a doctor," Jin said.

"It is getting from bad to worse because the press conference created the impression that this is something bad. They did not explain this well to the public, so everybody is worrying about their kids. Most of the patients do not need to go to the hospital," he added.

The word "pneumonia" in "mycoplasma pneumoniae," has also scared people, said Jin, even if most patients are either asymptomatic or have "very mild" symptoms, which do not require hospitalization.

"Only 3 to 10% of those infected with mycoplasma will develop pneumonia. This small subset of people, even if they develop pneumonia, that pneumonia is mild… and the prognosis is very good," he said.