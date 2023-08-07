Niger’s military junta shuts off airspace indefinitely

Niger's military junta has indefinitely shut the country's airspace until further notice after a regional bloc warned it could use force if President Mohamed Bazoum was not reinstated, the media reported on Monday.

According to flight tracking website Flightradar24, there were currently no aircraft in Niger's skies, the BBC reported.

Following a crisis meeting on August 4, military chiefs of the Ecowas regional trading bloc which comprises 15 West African countries, including Nigeria, Senegal, Togo and Ghana, announced that they had drawn up a detailed plan for the possible use of force if Bazoum was not reinstated by 11 p.m. on August 6.

"All the elements that will go into any eventual intervention have been worked out here, including the resources needed, the how and when we are going deploy the force," the BBC quoted Abdel-Fatau Musah, Ecowas commissioner for political affairs, peace and security, as saying in a statement.