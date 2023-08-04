Niger: How might an ECOWAS military intervention unfold?

ECOWAS has struggled to contain a democratic backslide in West Africa and had vowed that coups will no longer be tolerated after military takeovers in member states Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea in the last two years.

Mali-based security expert Fahiraman Kone believes military intervention is a "possibility" especially given the desire of Nigeria's new president, Bola Tinubu, to reclaim Nigeria's position as a regional leader.

Tinubu, who was elected ECOWAS chair less than a month ago, "wants to reaffirm Nigeria's leadership [and its] military, financial and diplomatic strength in the region," said Kone, Sahel Project Manager at the Institute for Security Studies, an African think tank.

Speaking on Sunday at an emergency EWOWAS meeting, Tinubu said: "We will stand with our people in freedom and our commitment to the rule of law and not the barrel of gun. Africa has come of age."