Niger coup: Junta scraps military pacts with France

Niger's junta said in a televised statement late Thursday that it has "decided to scrap cooperation agreements in the field of security and defense" with France.

Between 1,000 and 1,500 French troops are currently stationed in Niger, which has become an important staging ground in a fight against Islamist militants affiliated with "Islamic State" and al-Qaeda.

After France withdrew from Mali and Burkina Faso following military coups in both countries, the government of ousted Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum was one of France's last strategic allies in the restive Sahel region.