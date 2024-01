Nikhil Gupta facing human rights violations while in custody in Prague: court documents in Pannun case

Indian national Nikhil Gupta, charged by federal prosecutors in a murder-for-hire plot to kill a Khalistani separatist on American soil, is being subjected to human rights violations, including extended solitary confinement, while in custody in the Czech Republic, his lawyer has said in court documents.

The court documents also say Gupta was last in the United States in 2017.

Gupta, 52, was charged by federal prosecutors in an indictment unsealed in November last year with working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who holds dual US and Canadian citizenships, on American soil.

Gupta was arrested in Prague, the Czech Republic on June 30, 2023 and is being held there currently. The US government is seeking his extradition to America.

His attorney Jeff Chabrowe filed a ‘Motion to Compel Production of Discovery’ on 4 January in the US District Court, Southern District of New York, requesting the Court to direct federal prosecutors to provide “the defence materials relevant to its ability to defend the instant charges.”

In the motion, his attorney stated that Gupta, an Indian national, “was last in the United States in 2017.”

The motion states that Gupta's family has reported to the media that they have “limited access" to him, he is not allowed consular access and he "faces basic human rights violations in custody in Prague, including extended solitary confinement. A habeas petition has been filed on his behalf with the Supreme Court of the Czech Republic.”

US District Judge Victor Marrero had on January 8 given the government three days’ time to respond to the motion filed by Gupta’s attorney. The government, in its reply filed with the district court Wednesday, said Gupta’s motion asking for discovery material should be denied.