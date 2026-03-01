Nikki Haley backs US-Israel strikes, Zohran Mamdani warns of war

Indian American leaders sharply differed in their reactions to the US-Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, highlighting deep divisions in American political opinion.

Former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley hailed the operation as a moment of historic consequence, calling it both “history-defining” and “legacy-defining” for President Donald Trump and his administration. In an interview with Fox News, Haley described the strikes as necessary and overdue.

“This was something that needed to happen,” she said, framing the confrontation as “a war of good versus evil”. She argued that diplomacy had run its course and failed. “They attempted to do diplomacy, and the Iranian regime did what they always do. They lie, they cheat, they never tell the truth,” she said, asserting that US forces would have acted swiftly to cripple communications and neutralise missile launch capabilities.

Haley also cast the strikes as a strategic signal to global rivals. “Don’t forget what China and Russia are watching right now,” she warned, suggesting that the display of force would compel adversaries to “take a second look at the Trump administration.” Even as she praised the operation, she said her prayers were “first to the innocents on the ground.”