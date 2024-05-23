Nikki Haley says she will vote for Donald Trump in presidential elections

Indian-American former presidential hopeful Nikki Haley has said that she will vote for her ex-opponent and boss Donald Trump in the November US election, breaking her silence on the matter since exiting the Republican presidential primary more than two months ago.

Haley, 52, however, stopped short of an official endorsement.

Haley, who once served as Trump's United Nations ambassador, was the last of his major rivals to drop out of the party primary contest, in early March.

“I will be voting for Trump,” Haley said on Wednesday, 22 May, in response to a question during her appearance at the Hudson Institute, a top conservative think-tank in the American Capital, as she delivered a speech on national security and foreign policy.

“As a voter, I put my priorities on a president who's going to have the backs of our allies and hold our enemies to account, who would secure the border, no more excuses; a president who would support capitalism and freedom; a president who understands we need less debt, not more debt,” she said.

“Trump has not been perfect on these policies. I've made that clear many, many times. But (Joe) Biden has been a catastrophe. So, I will be voting for Trump. Having said that... I stand by what I said in my suspension speech," she said.

Haley was born Nimarata Nikki Randhawa in Bamberg, South Carolina, to immigrant Sikh parents from Amritsar, Punjab. Haley is the first Indian-American to serve in a presidential cabinet.

Haley said she has “no regrets” about her Republican primary bid: “We left it all on the field.”