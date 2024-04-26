Does Modi understand Biden's plans for the Indo-Pacific?

The Biden administration considers India a close ally in the Indo-Pacific to counter-balance China’s ambitions in the region. The US has invested hugely in Narendra Modi, personally and politically, believing that he will be the force in the region which will protect American interests.

The American establishment is obsessed with the rising Chinese influence and is going all out to contain its threat.

Only last week, US president Joe Biden hosted Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida and held what is believed to be a crucial Oval Office meeting. The agenda was, of course, the consolidation of strategic partnership in the Indo-Pacific. A wide range of critical sectors for joint action were discussed, including the plan to establish a “military–industrial council”, which will work out co-production of defence weapons and also items related to integrating anti-missile defence systems between the US, Australia and Japan.

India must understand the American game and not get trapped in the Sino-American power play.

The concept of a ‘free and open Indo-Pacific region’, as promoted by the US, is not really aimed at creating conditions for sustainable development of the region's economies. Playing along with the US in implementing this concept is extremely dangerous for India because of its obvious anti-Chinese orientation.

Indeed, India should behave as the leader of the global south and not as a lackey.

The US-promoted initiative of the FOIP (free and open Indo-Pacific) is particularly counterproductive for the countries of the global south, because it will impose an obligation on countries in the South to support the anti-Chinese agenda of the United States.