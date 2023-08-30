What Indians think—about Pakistan, China, Russia and the US

Most Indians seem to have a positive view of the US, with 65 per cent saying so and 64 per cent expressing confidence in US president Joe Biden to do the right thing regarding world affairs.

India is, however, also the only country out of 24 surveyed where a majority of respondents said they have confidence in Putin to do the right thing regarding world affairs, says a new Pew Research Center survey.

According to the survey, those who believe that the US is the world’s leading economic power are more likely to believe that American influence is getting stronger, as are those who say the US contributes to peace and stability and those who agree that the US interferes in the affairs of other countries.xz