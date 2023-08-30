Negative opinion of India increased worldwide, 40% lack confidence in Modi: Pew survey

Just as political leaders are gathering in New Delhi for the G20* summit, a new Pew Research Center survey finds that a median of 34 per cent have unfavourable views of India and a 40 per cent median say they lack confidence in Prime Minister Modi.

The survey has found that though 7 in 10 Indians believe their country has recently become more influential, only a median of 28 per cent of adults across 19 other countries in the world think so. However, a median of 46 per cent of adults hold a favourable view of India—but a lacklustre 37 per cent (median) only say they have confidence in Modi.

The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, United Kingdom and United States) and the European Union.