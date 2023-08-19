Modi government’s sordid human rights record vexes India–EU trade talks

The much-protracted ongoing negotiations between India and the European Union (EU) for a free trade agreement (FTA) are being clouded by the Narendra Modi government’s questionable human rights record.

A sharply worded resolution by the European Parliament (EP), the EU’s only directly elected institution, deplored particularly the ethnic violence that has ravaged the north-eastern Indian state of Manipur since 3 May. The continuing conflict has left more than 130 people dead, displaced 50,000 — most of who have sought refuge in the neighbouring state of Mizoram — and destroyed over 1,700 houses, 250 churches and 17 temples. The anarchy is threatening to push the state into civil war.

While Prime Minister Modi was compelled by an Opposition no-confidence motion to attend Parliament towards the end of the monsoon session, where the Manipur mayhem was being discussed, both he and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party-led governments at the Centre and in Manipur have downplayed the catastrophe and sought to throttle coverage of the brutal fighting between the majority Hindu Meitei tribals and the minority Christian Kukis.