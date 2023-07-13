European Parliament adopts resolution on Manipur violence, denounces BJP's 'nationalistic rhetoric'

Ahead of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s arrival in Paris, France for an official two-day visit on Thursday, July 13, the European Parliament in Strasbourg held a Plenary Session on the Manipur violence — adopting a resolution that condemned the acts of violence, loss of life and destruction of property in Manipur. The 7-point resolution also denounced the nationalistic rhetoric deployed by leading members of the BJP party.

The resolution called on India and local authorities “to allow unhindered humanitarian aid to those affected, and for independent monitors to carry out investigations’, for political leaders to cease inflammatory statements in order to re-establish trust and play an impartial role to mediate the tensions and the initiation of mediation efforts by both the Centre as well as the state government.”

It further resolved that the government withdraw the much-contested Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from the state as well as the restoration of internet services. It proposed that the European Union and India collectively establish dialogue and strategy “to address human rights issues, particularly those concerning ethnic and religious minorities and freedom of religion and belief .”

The European Parliament's Session on the Manipur violence came on the back of ethnic clashes between the Hindu Meitei community, who form a bare majority in the state, and the mostly Christian Naga and Kuki tribal community in Manipur over the past three months.

These clashes have led to over 120 deaths, 50,000 displacements, 250 churches, schools, hospitals burnt and large-scale destruction. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has largely remained silent over the civil-war-like situation in the North Eastern state, while prime minister Modi has not yet uttered a single word on Manipur, nor visited the violence-struck state.

The five parliamentary factions that drafted the resolution were the left Greens-European Free Alliance, the centre-right European People’s Party (EPP), the centre-left Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D), the liberal Renew group and the right-wing European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group. They account for around 80 per cent of the lawmakers in the 705-member parliament.