'Another surgical strike into Pakistan', reports Dainik Jagran; defence ministry says otherwise

One of India’s leading Hindi dailies, the Dainik Jagran, published a report on August 22 claiming that Indian Army and Border Security Force (BSF) commandos had crossed over to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and conducted another surgical strike on Saturday, 19 August.

The Hindi daily, which is known for its ‘nationalistic’ reporting, gave a blow-by-blow description of events and claimed that eight terrorists were neutralised by the Indian Army.

'All 12–15 commandos who crossed over and took part in the surgical strike came back,' said the report published by the Jagran.

Quoting 'sources', the Jagran report claimed that the Army had destroyed four of the bases used as launching pads by Pakistani terrorists, and had supposedly crossed 2.5 kilometres past the Line of Control (LoC) into the Pakistan side to do so on Saturday night.

Other publications — mainly Hindi newspapers — also echoed the same report, claiming ‘another surgical strike’.