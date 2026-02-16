Nine injured, house torched as post-poll violence spreads across Bangladesh

At least nine people have been injured and a house set on fire in a fresh wave of violence following Bangladesh’s recent parliamentary elections, according to local media reports.

Clashes were reported in five districts as tensions flared between supporters of rival political groups. In Lalpur upazila in Natore district, six people were hurt on Saturday night during a confrontation between two factions of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

Quoting local police, The Daily Star reported that officers arrested two suspects and recovered a firearm from the scene. A case has been filed in connection with the incident.

In Sherpur district’s Sadar upazila, a BNP activist was allegedly attacked by members of Jamaat-e-Islami. The injured man, identified as 35-year-old Giasuddin Rasel, had served as an election agent for BNP candidate Sansila Jebrin Priyanka in the Sherpur-1 constituency.

Meanwhile, in Daganbhuyan upazila of Feni district, a Jamaat supporter, Nurul Absar Belal, was reportedly assaulted at his home in Dakkhin Bhabanipur village. He was initially treated at a local health complex before being transferred to Feni General Hospital, according to family members cited by the newspaper.