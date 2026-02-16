Nine injured, house torched as post-poll violence spreads across Bangladesh
Clashes between rival political activists reported in five districts amid rights group warning over mounting casualties
At least nine people have been injured and a house set on fire in a fresh wave of violence following Bangladesh’s recent parliamentary elections, according to local media reports.
Clashes were reported in five districts as tensions flared between supporters of rival political groups. In Lalpur upazila in Natore district, six people were hurt on Saturday night during a confrontation between two factions of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
Quoting local police, The Daily Star reported that officers arrested two suspects and recovered a firearm from the scene. A case has been filed in connection with the incident.
In Sherpur district’s Sadar upazila, a BNP activist was allegedly attacked by members of Jamaat-e-Islami. The injured man, identified as 35-year-old Giasuddin Rasel, had served as an election agent for BNP candidate Sansila Jebrin Priyanka in the Sherpur-1 constituency.
Meanwhile, in Daganbhuyan upazila of Feni district, a Jamaat supporter, Nurul Absar Belal, was reportedly assaulted at his home in Dakkhin Bhabanipur village. He was initially treated at a local health complex before being transferred to Feni General Hospital, according to family members cited by the newspaper.
Further unrest was reported in Jamalpur district, where a journalist, Shamsul Huda Ratan, said he was attacked while covering post-election disturbances in Dewanganj upazila. He alleged that a local leader of the BNP’s youth wing, Jubo Dal, and his associates assaulted him. Ratan said he intended to lodge a police complaint.
In Khulna district’s Phultala upazila, unidentified assailants reportedly set fire to the home of Jamaat supporter Shokor Akunji in Mashiali village. His son, Abdur Razzak, said the family could not identify those responsible.
A report published on Sunday by the Dhaka-based Human Rights Support Society (HRSS) indicated that at least 10 people have been killed and 2,503 injured in more than 700 incidents of election-related violence between October 2025 and 14 February, during the 13th national parliamentary election period.
According to the rights group, 34 people suffered gunshot wounds, while over 500 houses, vehicles, businesses, campaign offices and polling stations were vandalised, looted or set ablaze.
The unrest comes as Tarique Rahman prepares to assume leadership following the BNP’s decisive electoral victory. Analysts warn that the incoming administration faces significant challenges in restoring stability and addressing concerns over rising extremism after the 18-month tenure of the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.
With IANS input
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines