Can your car keep tabs on your sex life? A report suggests so

Automakers Nissan and Kia can collect data on their drivers' 'sexual activity' and 'sex lives', and may sell information to third parties, a new report has found.

According to the maker of the Firefox web browser Mozilla, most automakers can check various sources to obtain personal information about drivers after they connect their smartphones to vehicle-connected services.

"They can collect super intimate information about you -- from your medical information, your genetic information, to your 'sex life' (seriously), to how fast you drive, where you drive, and what songs you play in your car -- in huge quantities," said the researchers.

"They then use it to invent more data about you through 'inferences' about things like your intelligence, abilities, and interests," they added.