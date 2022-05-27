Connected car apps stealing your data without consent, warn experts

Third-party smartphone apps for connected cars belonging to top brands like Tesla, Nissan, Renault, Ford, and Volkswagen are using the vehicle owners' credentials without asking for their consent, a new report claimed on Friday.



On top of this, one in five of applications have no contact information, which makes it impossible to report a problem, according to Kaspersky's 'Connected Apps' report which analysed 69 popular third-party mobile apps designed to control connected cars.



"The benefits of a connected world are countless. However, it is important to note that this is still a developing industry, which carries certain risks," said Sergey Zorin, Head of Kaspersky Transportation Security.



"Unfortunately, not all developers take a responsible approach when it comes to data storage and collection, which results in users exposing their personal information. This data may further be sold on the dark web and end up in untrustful hands," he warned.