North Korea has fired cruise missiles toward Yellow Sea: Seoul

North Korea has fired several cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea on 2 September, Seoul's military said, days after South Korea and the US wrapped up their major joint military drills.

The joint chiefs of staff (JCS) announced that the North Korean launch took place at around 4.00 am, but did not elaborate further, pending an analysis, Yonhap news agency reported.

"While strengthening our monitoring and vigilance, our military is maintaining a full readiness posture in close cooperation with the United States," the JCS said in a text message sent to reporters.

South Korea and the US wrapped up the 11-day Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercise on 31 August. The North has denounced the drills as a rehearsal for invasion.