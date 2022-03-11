N.Korea tests new ICBM system, US to impose additional sanctions

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff earlier said the North Korean missile launched on February 27 flew about 300 kilometers at a maximum altitude of 620 km, and that the missile fired March flew 270 km at a top altitude of 560 km.



North Korea reported on Thursday that leader Kim Jong-un had visited the country's space agency and commended recent efforts to develop a reconnaissance satellite.



On Friday, the North said Kim also visited a satellite test site on the west coast that is said to be capable of launching ICBMs.



North Korea has maintained a self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile testing since late 2017, but said in January that it may consider restarting "all temporarily-suspended activities" amid a stalemate in dialogue with the US.



The US Department of Treasury will announce a set of new steps on Friday that will help prevent North Korea from "accessing foreign items and technology that enable it to advance prohibited weapons programs", the US administration official said.