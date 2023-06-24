N.Korea's food prices rise, suggesting supply shortages

"The overall picture suggests that market prices, since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the resulting border closure by the North Korean government, have moved to a consistently higher level, which indicates that the country's overall food supply is lower," the report read.



It found that prices for rice and corn in the country began to increase in October 2020 after it closed its borders in January that year to prevent the spread of Covid-19, citing price data gathered by Rimjingang, an online news outlet with sources inside North Korea.